From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will today meet in Ghana over the political developments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, Nana Akufo-Addo, convened another extraordinary summit of the authority on the political situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

“The summit will hold in Accra, Republic of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

“The Heads of State will be considering and discussing reports on recent political developments in these member states,” the ECOWAS Commission said.