The 15-member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday in Abuja came together to drive export promotion in the sub-region.

Dr Ezra Yakusak, President, ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network said this at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme on Resolution Based Management (RBM) Project Cycle Management.

Yakusak, who is also the CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, assured that the ECOWAS TPO network remained a viable special purpose vehicle to drive export promotion in the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The network is poised to support companies in the ECOWAS sub-region with excellent services to break frontiers in export market and be integrated into the global trade system.

“This is a sure way to economic growth and sustainable development in our region,” the President said.

He said that TPO network was set up through various organisation’s network in West Africa by all the 15 – member states.

Mr Kolawole Sofola, Acting Director, Trade Directorate, ECOWAS Commission expressed optimism that at the end of the training, participants and TPO would strengthen the interest of business in the region.

Sofola assured that participants and TPO would support private initiatives and facilitate access to new markets.

“The outcomes of your trade promotion activities will further stimulate growth, job creation and strengthen economic and commercial promotion amongst ECOWAS member states,” Sofola said.

Mrs Evelyn Obidike, the Executive Secretary, ECOWAS TPO Network said that the training would enable ECOWAS countries to reintegrate and deepen their relationships.

Obidike said that the training would also enable the ECOWAS countries to combine resources and collectively compete in the export trade.

She said that the training was a network to showcase ECOWAS countries during the Intra African Trade fair in Cote D’Ivoire coming up in 2023.

NAN reports that the International Trade Centre in partnership with the ECOWAS Commission is implementing components of the West Africa Competitiveness Programme. (NAN)