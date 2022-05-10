From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Directorate of Early Warning of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission held a working session with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Strategic Direction South Hub to explore potential collaboration and mutual interest.

The meeting which took place at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, focussed on the fight against terrorism, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, climate change and capacity building.

In his remarks, the Director of Early Warning, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Lat Abdou Gueye, while welcoming the NATO Delegation, said the collaboration was important as the ECOWAS Early Warning System prepared to finalise and implement its strategic plan for the next five years (2022 – 2026).

The Communications Division, ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Gueye told the NATO delegation that deepening collaboration with key partners constituted a key objective for the directorate.

“In addition to the Early Warning Directorate, the Delegation also met with the Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security who was represented by Dr Isaac Amstrong.

“In his intervention, Dr Amstrong informed the delegation of the initiatives of the ECOWAS Commission in the fight against terrorism and initiatives to curb maritime insecurity.

“The NATO Delegation was led by General Davide Re, Director of the NATO Strategic Direction South Hub. Also at the Working Session was a Representative from the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria, Dr Mathew Adepoju.

“A courtesy visit was paid to General Francis BEHANZIN, ECOWAS Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security,” the ECOWAS Commission said.