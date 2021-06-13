From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Speaker of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has enjoined members of the parliament to improve on avenues of achieving regional integration in their respective member state.

Tunis made the call during the closing ceremony of the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Tunis, while addressing members of the ECOWAS Parliament, said: “The community’s integration and development is indeed a collective task that must continue to be improved upon by all stakeholders. Our sub-region must continue to soar high until we attain the desired height.”

Tunis further tasked the ECOWAS Parliament members to ensure that the issue of prompt payment of community levy by their respective countries was adequately met.

While emphasising the importance of the community levy to the workings of ECOWAS institutions, Tunis added that strong institutions would bring about a stronger West Africa.