From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has enjoined members of the parliament to improve on avenues of achieving regional integration in their respective member state.

Tunis made the call during the closing ceremony of the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Tunis, while addressing Members of the ECOWAS Parliament, said: “The community’s integration and development is indeed a collective task that must continue to be improved upon by all stakeholders. Our sub-region must continue to soar high until we attain the desired height.”

Tunis further tasked the Members of the ECOWAS Parliament to ensure that the issue of prompt payment of community levy by their respective country was adequately met.

While emphasising the importance of the community levy to the workings of the ECOWAS institutions, Tunis added that strong institutions will bring about a stronger West Africa.

“As members of Parliament, our major responsibility is to represent the people and work towards the transformation of our community into a self-sufficient, prosperous, sustainable and peaceful sub-region.

“The community levy is a vital instrument to ensure that our community institutions can function and serve the interest of our people.

“We need to take back control of our lives and the future of our people, but we would not be able to do so without adequate funds for the community.

“Institutions that will stand the test of time are those that deliver quality service. This quality cannot be compromised and member states need to ensure that ECOWAS maintains its quality through building strong and lasting institutions.

“So, I implore you all to go back to your respective countries and utilise your mandate and influence to ensure that each member state fulfils our commitment to our people,” Tunis also said.