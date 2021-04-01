From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has vowed to ensure the protection of the means of livelihoods of citizens of West African sub-region.

This was even as the regional parliament said its oversight function was nothing other than to ensure the survival of the sub-region.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, while speaking in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the official closing of the 2021 First Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament, said the parliament will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the livelihoods of the people were protected.

He said it was particularly important to ensure the protection of the livelihoods of the region considering the current trying times when the people are unsure of what laid ahead with so many economies facing recession, youths battling unemployment and community children out of school.

According to Tunis, “The threat posed by global warming is being felt by every one of us. The rising temperature will be a harbinger of its own unique challenges and tests.

“In West Africa, we are an adaptable and resilient people. But we cannot continue to rely on our ability to withstand the blows that life throws at us. We need to be prepared, organised, continuously engaged in working towards an integrated system that will ensure the values, freedom and rights of our community are safeguarded.”

Tunis further urged the parliamentarians to never betray the trust reposed in them, even as he urged them to serve well, lead well and represent adequately.

In its earlier proceedings, the ECOWAS Parliament presented and adopted in plenary, the report of the standing, joint, and ad hoc committees and reports of parliamentary fact-finding and oversight missions, as well as consideration and adoption of the resolution of the Freetown Parliamentary Seminar on Community Levy.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS, has adopted the fifth legislature’s draft strategic plan 2020 to 2024.

The parliament said that the strategic plan identified programme areas with themes and priority areas that would systematically assist the parliament in executing its mandate as defined by the Supplementary Act.

The ECOWAS Parliament also said that the Strategic Plan will provide direction in decision making and allocation of resources to enable Parliament attain its goals, even as it said it will also allow the parliament to focus on its mandate and top priorities.

“It will provide guidance on the efficient and effective utilization of scarce resources. In addition, it will serve as the basis for Monitoring and Evaluating of the performance of Parliament during the tenure of the current Legislature,” the ECOWAS Parliament said.