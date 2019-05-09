Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States has pledged to improve security in the sub-region.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said the organization will strengthen intervention mechanisms to stabilise and address terrorism, cross-border crimes, inter-ethnic clashes, unemployment and migration in the region.

He noted that the countries of the sub-region were bedeviled with several security challenges and assured that the commission will intensify efforts to work closely with the Parliamentary arm of the organisation to reinforce political governance and democracy in the region.

“It is working hand-in-hand and in synergy that that we will achieve the objectives set by our founding fathers. That is, a united and prosperous ECOWAS for that harmonious development of our people. In that respect, we will boost the cooperation, consultation and inter-institutional dialogue framework, through the frequent conduct of meetings.

“We will equally give new momentum to the implementation of joint programmes through the technical working committees. The support of the ECOWAS Parliament is invaluable in achieving greater visibility for ECOWAS member states,” Brou said.