From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the attempted coup d’état in Guinea Bissau.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed great concern over the development.

“ECOWAS follows with great concern, the evolution of the situation in Guinea Bissau characterized this Tuesday, February 1, 2022, by military fire around the Palais du Government.

“ECOWAS condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco EMBALO and members of his government,” the ECOWAS Commission said.

Fears of a possible military coup heightened yesterday when heavy gunfire were heard around the presidential palace in Guinea Bissau where the President Embalo was said to be holding a meeting.

It was not clear at the time of filing this report, the number of casualties that were recorded as a result of the incidence.

The situation is coming after similar happenings in the Republic of Guinea, Mali and lately, Burkina Faso.

ECOWAS however asked the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican stance.