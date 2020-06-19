Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

After months of lockdown of regional borders occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ministerial Coordination Committee on Transport, Logistics and Trade, has recommended the gradual re-opening of land, air and sea borders in the region.

This, the committee said, will assist in restoring cross border economic activities, especially the movement of humanitarian personnel, medical supplies and equipment, including essential goods in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Communications Division of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

The ECOWAS Commission said the recommendation was based on health data on the evolution of the pandemic, even as it said the ministers made case for the appropriate fiscal measures by regional governments to support the effective implementation of the guidelines.

The ECOWAS Commission said the recommendations were adopted for submission to the co-chairpersons of the ad-hoc ministerial committee, the Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari who is the champion of the regional COVID-19 response.

Buhari, the commission said, will in turn present the recommendation to the Summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.