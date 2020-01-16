Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the terrorist attack in the Republic of Niger.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in a statement in Abuja, said given the spate of terrorist attacks in Niger and other West Africa states, commission had to renew its commitment to fight terrorism in all forms.

Brou said the commission was searching for lasting solutions under the regional counter-terrorism plan in order to enhance peace and security for the well-being of the people of the region and the economic development of member states.

Brou stated that he received with deep sadness and great indignation the terrorists attack of January 9, 2020.

He said the attack on the Nigerien military unit at Chinegodar, Tillaberi region, at the country’s border with Mali, left dozens of soldiers dead and several others injured.

He also expressed condolences to the government and people of Niger, especially the bereaved families even as it expressed the hope for a quick recovery to the wounded.

“While joining in the three-day national mourning ordered by the Government of Niger, the ECOWAS strongly condemns the dastardly and senseless criminal act.”