Aidoghie Paulinus, Niamey

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has disclosed that it will halt irregular migration in the West Africa sub-region through the strengthening of the private sector.

This is even as it called on leaders of the West African sub-region to play their roles in creating the best conditions for youths in order to halt the issue of irregular migration.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, while speaking during the three-day Parliamentary Sensitisation Forum on Migration in West Africa in Niamey, Republic of Niger, said the issue of irregular migration is a very burning issue.

The Speaker recalled that in 2018, the Parliament was in Agadez on a mission to meet with immigrants and refugees, including the authorities.

He also recalled a similar mission where the Parliament met with the Speaker of the Nigerienne Parliament and the President of the Republic of Niger who suggested a forum on the issue and to submit the conclusions to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Speaker further said the Parliament would like to resolve the issue of irregular migration before the end of the 4th legislature, adding that the Parliament would do everything possible at a very steady pace, to conclude the work and help the West African populace.

While noting that migration cannot be halted totally, the Speaker added that migration was from the very dawn of civilisation.

“You cannot stop this phenomenon because migration is really from the very dawn of civilisation. There has always been migration since the ancient days because people move from north to south, Europe to Asia, Asia to Africa. It is a natural phenomenon.

“Now, how to organise this migration and avoid people going in dangerous conditions, in other words, illegal migration, violating the laws of the state, this is what we have to organise.

“So, every state should play its role. Its role is to create the best conditions so that the youths can adapt; in other words, settle down, do some work and I think this is why we could give some indications because the areas of the Sahel where it rains, they can go into animal husbandry or agriculture and add value to the land.

“Normally, if the state doesn’t create jobs, it is the private sector. So, we have to strengthen the private sector and make sure that we make land available and then provide all the regulations for them to accede to assistance so that they can build themselves up in agriculture and animal husbandry. So, that is my suggestion,” the Speaker said.

Cisse Lo further said there was the need to sensitize the youths on irregular migration, adding that the states had to envisage in their budgets, the creating of conditions that will make it possible for the youths to work the land and also strengthen the private sector to create jobs.

He further said if the state does not provide jobs for the youths, the regional leaders will have no option than to strengthen the private sector, organise it, support it and provide all the ways and means so that they can act.

The move, the Speaker disclosed, will be carried out through ensuring access to loans at the banks by the private sector, access to land and also, making appropriate legislation so that the private sector can add value to the land, bringing in productive labour in order to create wealth.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerienne National Assembly, Ousseni Tinni, said irregular migration was a threat which prevented free movement of people and goods.

Tinni called for the creation of conditions that will make migration not to be a clandestine or criminal phenomenon.

He also urged the ECOWAS Parliament to ratify the charter on irregular migration for member countries.

Tinni further said there was the need to face the realities of today and looked at the positives of migration regarding the sub-region.

“We need to act with strength in order to address this crisis which has made human beings more of goods. Niger will leave no stone unturned and spare no resources to ensure that the country being the transit route to the sub-Saharan countries, halt the issue of irregular migration,” Tinni said.