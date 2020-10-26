Romanus Okoye

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said it plans to ‘name and shame’ countries who have no regard for the decisions and rulings of the community institutions.

President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Amoako Asante, said he sought to make presentations at the Summit of Heads of State where he can name such countries that are in violation of the court rulings.

Asante, during a valedictory session in honour of members of staff who were retiring from service, said that the disregard for the court’s ruling had remained a cause for concern.

“Implementing the court’s judgments is an issue which leaves a little more to be desired. We are pushing them, writing to them, reminding them, reminding the commission. It is the Commission President’s duty to ensure that they are done.

“Therefore, judgments are normally served on him and served on parties and the countries that are to do the enforcements; some are very adamant but we are still pushing them. We have presented to the Council that it should let the court present its report at the summit.

“When the President of the Court stands there to present his report, he is going to name and shame countries who are not complying to the judgments of the court. We feel that if they are able to accede to this request of ours and they do it, things will change.”