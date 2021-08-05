From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, yesterday, disclosed that the ECOWAS Vision 2050 will be validated and endorsed in December, 2021.

Brou made the disclosure in Abuja while declaring open, a two-day retreat for permanent representatives committee and ECOWAS resident representatives in member states on ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Brou said: “You may recall that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government adopted the ECOWAS Vision 2020 in June 2007 as a strategic framework for the transformation of ECOWAS into a border less, peaceful, and prosperous region, the implementation of which came to an end in December 2020.

“In 2018, the Council of Ministers adopted a 5-phase roadmap for the preparation of the Post 2020 Vision, subsequently referred to as ECOWAS Vision 2050, which contain of three roadmaps which include Preparatory Phase; Assessment of ECOWAS Vision 2020; Formulation and Drafting of Vision 2050; Review and Validation of Vision 2050; and Adoption of Vision 2050 by the competent organs of our community.

“I am pleased to inform your august body that all first three phases of this roadmap have been successfully completed and the meeting with you today, gets the ball rolling for the validation process leading to the endorsement by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in December 2021,” Brou said.

Brou further said the aim of the Vision 2050 was to build on the accomplishments of Vision 2020, which laid a firm foundation for the movement from an ‘ECOWAS of States’ to an ‘ECOWAS of Peoples.’

While saying that the vision statement also aimed at consolidating on the major achievements of ECOWAS over the years, Brou added that the focus is also on exploring new opportunities, especially in the area of new technologies and innovations.

The vision, Brou further said, is aimed to address and mitigate emerging challenges within the region and globally.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, said the event underscored the commitment of member countries to the dreams of the founding fathers of ECOWAS.

Ahmed also said it was important that member countries work dispassionately and reflectively to ensure a well-defined and implementable vision through clear programmes, projects and activities that will drive the transformation of the region into vibrant and all-inclusive society with respectable ranking in the global economy.

