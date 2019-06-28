It was double celebration across the 10 Star Fan Parks in nine cities across the country as the Super Eagles of Nigeria zoomed into the knockout phase of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Kenneth Omeruo’s well –placed header from a Moses Simon’s corner kick earned all three points for Nigeria against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium and it was enough to seal a berth for the Super Eagles in the Round of 16 ahead of all the other countries taking part in the biennial football competition.

Though it was another wet day in Lagos, fans in their numbers thronged the Star Fan Park at the National Stadium, Lagos and other outlets across the country to have a feel of the excitement happening far way in the Land of the Pharaohs.

Having watched the Super Eagles get the job done in their first match against debutants Burundi, expectations were high that coach Gernot Rohr’s men will earn an early ticket into the Round of 16. As expected, the Star Lager-backed Super Eagles team did not disappoint as they delivered yet again this time agianst the Syli Nationale who may likely be going home earlier than anticipated. Aside from the excitement oozing from the giant TV screen made available by Nigeria’s premium brand Star Larger, there was much more entertainment with a lot of fun games, trivia and of course good music to the delight of the fans.

The highpoint was the raffle draw where winners were rewarded for their passion for the Super Eagles and loyalty to Star Larger brand.