From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has decried the spate of violation of regulations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), vowing to pull down any structures built either under power line or on waterway.

Chairman of ECTDA said the recent development control carried out by the agency in Works Layout, GRA Enugu was because of violations of town planning regulations by different property owners in the area.

He made the clarification in a response to a viral video where one Anthony Njoku accused the agency of wrongful demolition of his property located in the layout.

Contrary to Njoku’s claim, he said the agency on December 31, 2020, made a public notice in the media asking that all obstruction on water and power lines should be removed or risk demolition.

He further disclosed that the agency had given Okechukwu Aneke, the real owner of Plot 17 Works Layout, a notice requesting for building approval and other title documents after which it issued a violation notice, yet no submission was made to the agency.

“As no one made the submission after the notice, the notified everybody about the impending demolition, and on January 24, we decided to carry out development contro,” he said.