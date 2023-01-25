From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has dispelled reports in some media (not Daily Sun) over purported tension in Bauchi over the allocation of land for the cemetery by the Bauchi State Government.

The reaction was contained in a press release signed by Reverend Abednego Kam, ECWA Bauchi South DCC Secretary, made available to journalists in Bauchi.

“The attention of the Trustees of the church has been drawn to the mischievous and malicious publication which is centred on falsehood,” it stated.

“The said publication on Daily Trust of Monday, January 16, 2023, with the caption “Tension in Bauchi over allocation of the cemetery was credited to one Sani Sarki Yakubu.

“ECWA wish to state categorically that the said publication was done with the sole aim of causing unnecessary confusion, tension and the likelihood of crisis among the law-abiding citizens of Bauchi.

“ECWA wish to state that the land in question was acquired by the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) now ECWA about 72 years ago with evidence of title and ownership and several Court decisions have confirmed ECWA’s ownership of the land.

“ECWA wish to note that the desire of Government to partner in getting a cemetery for Christians should be applauded rather than attempting to create an atmosphere of rancour that may dis-stabilise the long peace and stability being enjoyed in Bauchi under the able leadership of his Excellency, Bala Mohammmed.

ECWA remains resolute on its authenticity of being the owner of the land and the Church is committed to working with the State Government for the good of all in Bauchi State.”