The Fellowship of District Church Councils (DCCs) of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has donated relief items to victims of attacks in Bassa Local Governent Area of Plateau.

The items included foodstuffs – bags of maize, rice, potato, as well as bales of used clothes, cash among others.

Presenting the items in Miango, Chairman of the fellowship Rev. Ayuba Ashishe, said the gesture was aimed at bringing succour to the affected people.

Ashishe said that the donation was part of its support to cushion the hardship on the people and a way of identifying with them in their trying moment.

The chairman said the group, which represents all members of ECWA in the state, added that the donation was collection of support from various churches.

“We are here as representatives of the entire ECWA members on the Plateau, to visit, commiserate and pray with the people of Miango over the recent happenings.

“We have also come to support them with the some few items in order to cushion the the hardship they are passing through.

“We are here to show the people that they are not alone; they are not going through this tortious time alone

“As a church, we are deeply concerned with the spate of killings and wanton destruction of properties in this chiefdom, so, our visit is to also encourage the people to have faith in God,”he said

Ashishe advised the people against taking laws into their hands and urged them to be vigilant at all times.

Receiving the items, Mr Gastor Barrie, chairman, Relief Community of the area, thanked the fellowship for the gesture.

He said the visit and donation would give the victims a sense of belonging.

Barrie promised that the items would be equitably distributed among the affected persons.

The delegation also visited the paramount ruler of the chiefdom, Brra Nggwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka, to condole him over the incidents.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.