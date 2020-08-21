Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the deployment of Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force special troops to halt the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Rev. Baba in a press statement in Jos on Friday urged the security to fish out those behind the killings for prosecution.

“We are elated with the deployment of both Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force special troops a few days ago to stop the senseless and wastage of human lives, destruction of properties, and hindrances to agro-economic activities in Southern Kaduna.

“We salute the courage of President Buhari to held to the pleas of well meaning Nigerians in this respect l, even if it is termed late. We call on the Special Forces to respect the rights of law-abiding citizens irrespective of status, tribe and religion and treat them without bias.

” Fish out, and arrest, disarm and hand over for prosecution, the so called unknown gunmen with have unleashed unwarranted mayhem’s on the people of Southern Kaduna, especially that intelligence reports from official security and local sources, have often revealed the locations of their camps.”

Rev Baba urged Federal and State Governments to resettle the displaced Southern Kaduna indigenous villagers backt to their various villages and give the adequate security for protection.

He noted that ECWA will continue to join hands with Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other religious bodies to pray God for the protection of Nigerian troops in carrying out their legitimate assignments in Southern Kaduna.

Rev. Baba noted that they will encourage dialogue and reconciliation for enduring peace through CAN at the National and State levels.