From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has divided Nigeria and is driving the country towards irredeemable bedlam.

He said this on Friday in a communiqué issued at the end of the 68th General Church Council (GCC) meeting of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), held at the ECWA headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“We hereby counsel President Buhari that he still has two years within which to redeem his name and Nigeria by redressing the injustices his regime has entrenched in our body polity, which has divided our country in ways we have never experienced before, and are recklessly driving the nation toward irredeemable bedlam.”

He insisted that President Buhari must sack the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, if he refused to resign based on his alleged support for terrorists groups within and outside the country.

“We join other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate citizens like Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other civil society organizations (CSOs) to demand the resignation of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“Where he fails to resign voluntarily, we would expect President Buhari to relieve him of his ministerial position. We equally add our voice to the demand that the allegations against Dr. Pantami be thoroughly investigated by relevant security agencies and if indicated, he should be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the federation.”