The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has called on the Federal Government to end the killings in southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Adamawa states.

It also urged government to end banditry and other forms of insecurity in Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and other states in the northern part of the country.

ECWA made the call in a communique issued yesterday at the end of its General Church Council (GCC) meeting in Jos.

The communique was signed by Rev. Stephen Baba and Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, its president and general secretary, respectively.

According to the communique, the council also decried the wanton destruction of farmlands and other property worth billions of naira, urging government to rise to the occasion and end the scourge.

It advised government to intensify efforts in arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to book, insisting that such move would serve as deterrent to other criminals.

The council also urged security agencies to improve on their response to distress calls, increase intelligence gathering and be proactive to nip imminent security challenges in the bud.

It frowned at the deplorable state of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the country and called on the government to ensure the inhabitants are returned to their original homes.

It also urged the government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and other persons still in captivity, noting that such move would free their parents and loved one from serious trauma.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kure, Vision Pioneer and founder of Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has donated food items worth N1.5 million to displaced victims of the recent attacks in the southern part of the state.

Kure made the donation at the IDP’s camp in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

Represented by Mr John Apata, the international administrator of the ministry, Kure said the gesture was intended as a palliative measure to cushion the effects of the hardship the victims were facing.