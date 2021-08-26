From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the destruction of over 500 houses in Jebbu Miango community by Fulani bandits in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Stephen Baba Panya, has donated building materials to enable the community to reconstruct their houses.

Rev Panya, who made the donation Wednesday during a condolence visit at the Palace of Nggwe Rigwe, in Bassa Local Government Area, called for stringent security measures in the community to avert further killings and destruction of properties.

‘We are in very sad and difficult times where individuals are been killed by bandits due to the current security challenges we are facing in Plateau State,’ he said.

‘We are people of faith, serving the living God, I urge you all to stand firm in the Lord and look up to God to deliver people who are on a rampage.

‘We as ECWA family are here to provide relief materials to take care of the people whose houses were burnt down, these relief materials include 350 roofing sheets and 10 bags of clothes, it is meant for the affected persons.

‘These materials will help the people to renovate their burnt houses to enable them to resettle back in their community,’ the reverend stated.

He expressed displeasure over the inability of the federal and state government to respond swiftly to the need and plights of the displaced persons who are sleeping in the rain with their children.

‘The Federal Government should allow the raising of state police so as to tackle this insurgence, this will give room for states to equip and control their police if the permission is granted,’ he said.

He tasks the Federal Government to be fair and just to all, particularly when some sections of the country are protected and others are left at the mercy of God.

The Brra Nggwe Rigwe, Rev Ronku Aka, applauded the Church for the donation and said it will go a long way in assisting the victims of the attack.

He urged security agencies to be more proactive in discharging their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property and said everybody is equal before the law.

He equally called on the Federal Government to come to their aid by sending more security personnel to the community in order to prevent such reckless actions by the bandits.