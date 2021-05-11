From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command announced yesterday that it has deployed 3,410 personnel to mosques and recreation venues across the state to provide security during the Ed el-fitr celebration.

A statement signed by the Command spokemand, SP Kontongs Bello said “Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim ummah in the State during this period of ed el-fitr celebration which marks the end of holy month of Ramadan.

“In the light of this celebration, the Command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of our Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration.

“The Command had massively deployed 3,410 policemen to Mosques and recreation venues across the State. Also deployed are, traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic especially in Benin City. The Command will also collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration is hitch-free.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu enjoins all Muslim Ummah to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious movement”, the statement added.