In addition to its cash donation to the Lagos State Government in managing COVID-19 challenge, ED-JOHN School of Management, a subsidiary of Havilah Open Door Limited, has donated its modern facility located at Isiuwu, Ikorodu, for use as isolation center for the period of the pandemic.

The facility which is sited on three acres of land, is fully built and furnished with air conditioners, fans and equipment comprising of spacious lecture theaters, rooms, lodgings and standard size marquee, an expansive playground and parking lot all valued at over N500million. The facility can accommodate over 250 bed spaces and can serve as COVID-19 isolation centre for people living in Ikorodu and its environs.

The organisation in a statement said: “The high incidence of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus makes it germane for Lagos State to have more isolation centers. These facilities will expedite the recuperation process of infected

persons and reduce the risk of transmission to a minimal level. As a result, we deem it fit to corroborate the efforts of our esteemed governor by donating the aforementioned center with its. impressive facilities.

“In times like this, our collaborative efforts become critical to the success of the fight against COVID-19. We will be making donations to Kaduna State in the North, Edo state in South South and Abia State in the East as well.

“Our chairman Dr Osaren Emokpae is,therefore, calling on more state stakeholders, businesses and well-wishers to support the Lagos State Government (and others) in the effort to surmount the Covid 19 pandemic.”