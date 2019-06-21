Veteran moviemaker, Eddy Ugboma, who passed away on May 11, 2019 at 79, will be buried on July 12.

According to a statement from his family, Ugboma will begin his final homeward journey on July 10 when a tribute will be held in his honour at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. This will also coincide with the launch of his biography, Eddy By Eddy.

On Tuesday July 11, there will be service of songs at National Theatre, Lagos by 4pm, while Industry Night will take place at the same venue at 5pm. Lying in State holds on Wednesday July 12 at 9am while Burial Service will commence at 10 am. Interment follows immediately at Vault Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, and this will be followed by entertainment of guests at National Theatre in Lagos.

Until his death, Ugbomah held the record of the only African to have shot 13 films on celluloid. A former Director General of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), his movies included The Rise and Fall of Oyenusi, Oil Doom, The Mask, and The Boy is Good among others.