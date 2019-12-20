Child actor turned filmmaker, Andy Boyo has declared that the death of filmmaker, Eddy Ugboma is a colossal loss to the motion picture industry.

In a chat, the serial moviemaker described Ugboma as legendary. He said: “It was distressful and sad when I heard about the passing of Eddy Ugboma but you know the cycle of life must run its course and at one point or the other, we have to go. For Eddy I was very sad for a few days. He made a lot of impact on me as a person and to the industry generally. He was legendary.”

Recounting the person of Eddy Ugboma he continued: “Eddy Ugboma was a seasoned filmmaker who had done quite a lot long before I started doing major films. When I came back to Nigeria, Eddy Ugboma was doing big things in movies. Then they were using celluloid. I left Nigeria for many years to study. I was in Hollywood doing stuff at Universal studios.

“When I came back to Nigeria and became patron of AMP, Ugboma was the Chairman, Board of Trustees. Little wonder we became very close. He was older and always complained about things not being done right because he wanted to see things done right. He wanted me to direct a movie along the line but somehow the movie never came to fruition probably because he did not get the funding.

“He had mutual respect for each other and I was honoured when he inducted me into his Hall of Fame. We had a lot of discussions on how to move productions in Nigeria forward. Eddy Ugboma was part of the inspiration for my one-man-cast-movie. It is not about riches but integrity; that was the Eddy Ugboma that I knew. He was always on the egde, forthright and critical and diplomacy was not his watch word. He shot straight from the hip, attacking who ever erred with no apologies and he never minced words.”

How did he take the news of his death? “I was out of the country for medicals when I saw appeals for donations for him. I had about three surgeries so I really couldn’t participate I did not have the facility where I was.

“Luckily, I had an opportunity. One of my friends was coming to Nigeria so I gave him a check for Eddy Ugboma but sadly, two days after the money was paid into his account, we heard that he was dead!”

What will you miss about him? “I will miss man who says it as it is. I miss the forthright and the great impetus he had to attack and correct anybody erring.

For a man who shot 13 films on celluloid, did we do enough to honour him? “First of all I don’t know what Nollywood did for him so I can’t make a judgement. But recently I was in Abuja at the ZUMA International Film Festival and he was indoctrinated into the Rock of Fame and I think over time, he will get more recognition. Nollywood is not done with himl.”