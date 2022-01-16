Businessman and security expert, Chief Amobi Edeh, has declared to run for the Enugu State governorship, promising to revamp all ailing industries and restructure governance in the state if elected.

The young entrepreneur, who spoke to newsmen when he visited the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja, emphasized that his leadership would be a clear departure from the past as he would infuse fresh ideas into government.

Edeh explained that he would use his vast contacts in and outside Enugu State to create jobs for the teeming youths of the state as a way of combating crime.

He maintained that his administration would prioritize equitable distribution of wealth amongst all, including women and children.

He also promised to be a servant leader who would listen and attend to all regardless of where they come from.