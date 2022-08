From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State today elected Hon. Chijioke Edeoga as its governorship candidate in the state.

He polled 81 votes of the 81 delegates that voted out of the 85 delegates of the party in the state at the repeated primary of the party to win the ticket.

He promised deliver Enugu State to the Labour Party assuring the party faithful that he would not return empty handed haven been sent to the market by them.