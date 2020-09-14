Christopher Oji

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Mr Imohimi Edgal has warned criminals , especially robbers and kidnappers to either repent or risk the wrath of the Squad.

CP Edgal also warned men of his command against misconducts against or intimidation of innocent citizens as he would not condone such excesses by officers of FSARS.

Edgal who spoke to Daily Sun on phone said the Squad which is going to change the narratives under his watch had arrested 88 robbery and 11 kindnap suspects between January and September this year.

Within the period under review, Edgal said the Squad recorded:” 14 kidnap cases, 39 other violent crime cases, recovered nine arms and 34 rounds of 7.62mm and 778 expended cartridges. We also recovered seven vehicles, N7,350,000.00 , 14 cases were charged to court while 92 cases are being investigated”.

Edagal who said it was no longer business as usual for both his men and the men of the underworld gave out the numbers to call to give out information and to report the excesses of his men said with these numbers:” 081-21226468, 080-81911644 , 090-95097307 and 080-55911306.

“We will be able to change the narratives. The era of impunity is gone. When you see something, say something.

“When you have information about any crime, call immediately. When you see excesses of my men, call immediately and you will see action. I have told my men that as they do their duties, they should respect human rights and must not intimate or harass citizens. I have also charged them to go after criminals”.