Christopher Oji

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Mr Imohimi Edgal has read the riot act to criminals , especially robbers and kidnappers to either repent or risk the wrath of the Squad.

CP Edgal also warned men of his command against misconducts and intimidation against innocent citizens as he would not condone the excesses of officers of FSARS .

Edgal who spoke to Daily Sun on phone said the Squad which is going to change the narratives under his watch has arrested 88 robbery and 11 kindnap suspects between January and September this year.

Within the period under review, Edgal said the Squad recorded:” 14 kidnap cases ,39 other violence crime cases, recovered 9 arms and 34 rounds of 7.62mm and 778 expended cartridges. We also recovered seven vehicles, N7,350,000.00 , 14 cases were charged to Court while 92 cases are being investigated”.

Edagal who said it was no longer business as usual for both his men and the men of the underworld gave out the numbers to call to give out information and to report the excesses of his men said with these numbers:” 081-21226468, 080-81911644 , 090-95097307 and 080-55911306, we will be able to change the narratives. The era of impunity is gone. When you see something ,say something .When you have information about any crime ,call immediately. When you see excesses of my men, call immediately and you will see action. I have told my men that as they do their duties,they should respect human right and must not intimate or harass citizens. I have also charged them to go after criminals”.

Giving a breakdown on how the suspects were arrested , he said:” On September 1, acting on a tip off ,that a gang of vicious robbers were planning an operation, Operatives of Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex ,Adeniji Adele , arrested four suspects. The suspects denied being armed robbers but during interrogation , they started excreting wrapped of suspected drugs .They excreted 124 wraps and they were still counting when we handed them over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

” On August 26,on a tip off ,at about 9 pm, at Oja -Odan, Ogun State , Operatives of the Squad on night patrol led by DSPKaanene Inene arrested Dauda,39,an indigene of Sakete Republic of Benin and recovered one double barrel pistol , four lives cartridges and charms. On July , acting on intelligence report received from the TIV FHQ, Abuja, Operatives led by SP Ibrahim Usuf arrested Usman a criminal associate of Tambaya, a notorious kidnapper who has been on police wanted list .