Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin high court has granted the permission for the transfer of seven suspects who allegedly invaded the Edo State House of Assembly complex, to be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The presiding judge‎, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba‎, granted the permission following a request by Police Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe, who said that the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 5 cell was overcrowded and pleaded with the judge to grant him the permission to take them to the State CID where there is enough space to accommodate them.

The suspects are Wilfred Ogbewi, 52, Igbinobaro Collins, 26, Salami Osayomore, 25, Odion Osayande, 23, Morgan Uwagboe, 47, Ifeoluwa Oladele, 36, and Agbonrere Festus, 25.

On August 6, the suspects allegedly invaded Edo State House of Assembly premises in Benin in a manner that caused a breach of peace.

Earlier in his argument, the counsel to the applicants, Mr Matthias Obayuwana, while decrying the prolonged stay of his clients in the police custody, said the fourth respondent (IPO) has been invading being served.

He argued that any police officer can receive the motion of notice on behalf of his colleague since the fourth respondent has been invading service.

He also asked the court to grant his clients bail because they were arrested where they were doing their legitimate duty as vigilante members recruited to protect government property.

The presiding judge, upon listening to his arguments, ordered that the fourth respondent be served through the police lawyer.

The judge also declined the request for their bail application noting that all parties involved in the case must be served first just as she said she can’t grant them bail without hearing from the other party who is involved in the case.

She then adjourned the case to Friday, August 28 for the continuation of hearing.