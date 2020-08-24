Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin High Court ordered on Monday that seven suspects who allegedly invaded the Edo State House of Assembly complex be remanded in police custody.

The suspects are Wilfred Ogbewe, 52, Igbinobono Collins, 26, Salami Osayomore, 25, Odion Osayande, 23, Morgan Uwanboe,47, Ifeoluwa Oladele, 36, and Agbonrere Festus, 25.

The presiding Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, ordered the Police Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe, to remand the suspects in police custody until September 3 when plea (arraignment) would be taken, after the originating motion.

Earlier, the counsel to the suspects, Mr Matthias Obayuwana, had told the court that there was an enrolment order directed by IG, adding that suspects were billed to appear in court on Tuesday, August 25, for hearing and not today (Monday) August 24.

Obayuwana said he was so surprised that the prosecuting counsel brought the suspects to court.

However, Adaghe said he was not aware of such an order.

Justice Ikponmwonba, who also agreed with suspects’ counsel, adjourned the sitting to August 25 for originating motion with respect of the enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights

She ordered that the suspects should not be brought along to court, adding that the court does not need the unnecessary attention that the presence of the suspects has generated.