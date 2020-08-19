Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the joint security operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested seven persons in connection with the killing of over 13 persons in Ukpogo Community of Edikwu district, Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

On Monday last week, some gunmen invaded Ukpogo village in Ediwku community of Apa LGA and reportedly killed no fewer than 13 persons while also injuring others in the process.

The attack was said to be as a result of chieftaincy tussle between two major contenders, who were eventually suspended from vying for the royal stool by the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

Impeccable sources from the area disclosed to newsmen that the suspects were arrested with sophisticated weapons after some locals gave credible information about them.

One of our sources, who spoke by telephone but craved anonymity, disclosed that on sighting one of the attackers in the community, he quickly contacted OPWS troops who were deployed to the area to maintain peace and he was promptly arrested before he could escape to another district in the local government council.

“I was able to identify one of the attackers in the community while he was trying to escape to Amoke district in Apa local government area.

“The OPWS troops immediately swing into action and trailed the militant boy to Amoke and in the process, arrested five of them with sophisticated weapons.