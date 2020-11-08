‘Edith Lastar has released two singles under the LMAM (Loveworld Music and Arts Ministry). Which are; “I Can’t Lose” and “Born to Win”.’

Rita Okoye, Lagos

Gospel music is a rock of hope in times of tribulations. These songs spiral holy melodies that turn things around and as well, marvel people at the great wonders of God.

They are filled with biblical wordings that are barely understood by so many people.

The amiable Edith Lastar started off as a choir member at the Christ Embassy Church.

She groomed herself into a gospel artist, and with hard work and perseverance, Edith Lastar joined in the movement of Christ-like minds and philanthropic activities.

Amongst the millions of the gospel songs, Edith Lastar has had her hands wrapped on producing hit gospel songs that uplift one’s soul.

Over the years, Edith Lastar has had an exceptional educational background that makes her equal and distinct in her own way. She kick-started her educational journey following her primary school level; she commenced her secondary school level at Government Bilingual High School Deido Douala; after which she got an HND degree in marketing management at ESG DOUALA.

Subsequently, she saw the need to push further, and then bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing at ESG DOUALA; and finally, Edith Lastar bagged a master’s degree in Human Resources, at the Government University of Douala.

Bringing the ball down to her music career, Edith Lastar was endorsed under the; LMAM (Loveworld Music and Arts Ministry) a record label coined from the Chris Embassy.

So far, Edith Lastar has released two singles under the LMAM (Loveworld Music and Arts Ministry). Which are; “I Can’t Lose” and “Born to Win”.

‘I Can’t Lose’ is a song that talks about the power and manifestation of the Holy Ghost in our lives. What we are made of, who we are, and the greatness of the Lord’s goodness on us. The song teaches us that bearing the title of God’s children and having the spirit of the living God, makes it highly impossible to be tagged failures.

The song also motivates us about trusting in God’s timing, regardless of the world’s situations, we would move speedily through the Holy Spirit.

‘Born to win’ is composed of powerful lyrics that remind us of who we are and what our generation is called for. As a chosen generation, we are called to win and make a difference in the world.