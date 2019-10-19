Rev. Edith Adefunke Okunbanjo has been recognized for her courage, agility and unique ability to prepare men and women for leadership, making them realize their potential. As the adorable wife of late industrialist and Founder, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, Chief Oladotun Okubanjo, and clergy, she shares her vision of liberating mankind from all afflictions of the devil through the teachings of prosperity, healing, deliverance and all that pertain to life through her ministry, The Church of Evangelism in Lekki, Lagos. In 2016, Okubanjo toured the 36 states of the federation to anoint the country and to preach the gospel. Ever since she grew exponentially, she has annually organised thanksgiving for it. Her church once again has perfected all arrangements to have a better outing with this year’s edition. The annual congress, with the theme: ‘My Year of Multiple Restoration,’ is scheduled to hold on November 10, with activities lined up for the weeklong event commencing with Workers Retreat.

The event continues on Friday, November 8 with a Thehila Night of Praise before thanksgiving service climaxes it on Sunday, November 17. Headlining the event is Evangelist Debbie Ajayi while City of David Cultural Group, Dynamic Circle Group, The C.O.E Gospel Choir, and Cross Drama Group are expected to add fun and style to the event. Evangelist Chuks Chidoba popularly known as Dis Kind God will be Special Guest.

The thanksgiving, according to Okubanjo, “is aimed at winning souls and glorifying the name of Jesus through healing of those who are oppressed of the devil. It is a platform by which God’s blessing will be poured out on His people.”

The late industrialist’s wife revealed that the annual congress is a special instruction from God in place of the annual conference. She stressed the need for people to enjoy God’s glory and for believers to endeavour to embrace righteousness in all their words and deeds.