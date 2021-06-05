Coming after its glamorous premiere in Lagos recently, movie lovers across the country are rushing to watch Elina, the latest blockbuster from actor cum producer, Editha Francis.

Parading popular faces like Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dabo, Winner Edward, Jessica Fabulous and Felix Omokhodion among others, Elina is a remarkable, thought provoking and didactic film that imparts strong lessons to parents and guardians, especially mothers. And being a ‘family movie’, Elina has been enjoying massive turnout of parents and their kids across all cinemas.

Shot with high-definition camera, which reflects in its picture quality, Elina is directed by Ambrose Tobias Udeh having being produced by Editha Francis with Michael Austin as executive producer. The movie narrates the story of an 11-year-old child, Elina, who accompanies her mother to an eatery but ends up being kidnapped by an unidentified man. Elina’s mum had taken her to an eatery, but as she’s about driving out, she realises that her phone has been left behind. She rushes back to the eatery, leaving young Elina in the car with the engine still running. At this point, a man emerges from nowhere, gets in the car and drives away with a fear-stricken Elina. Could it be a case of robbery or kidnapping?