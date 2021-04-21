Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed satisfaction with the massive development strides and other people-oriented programmes Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration is carrying out in the urban and rural communities of Enugu State, stressing that they were highly impressed.

Speaking during an inspection tour of some projects executed when the standing committee of the Guild of Editors held its meeting in Enugu recently, President of the body, Mustapha Isah, said the governor’s massive rural development projects were commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The quality of roads we saw in the rural areas, the massive dualized road in Nsukka; the primary and secondary healthcare facilities and even tertiary institution for the ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, in Igbo-Eno, are impressive and commendable.”

Isah pointed out that Ugwuanyi’s decision to invest massively in the health sector is worthy of emulation “in the sense that he has interest in the health of his people of Enugu State.”

The Guild’s president added that the governor, through his administration’s massive investment in the health sector, especially at the rural areas, “is making huge investments to ensure in case we have any future outbreak like COVID-19, Enugu State will not be caught unaware.

“Ugwuanyi is already putting foundations in place to ensure the state is ready for any such future outbreak.”

On his part, the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba said: “What we have seen is a determination by a governor to open up both the urban and rural areas; that is quite commendable” because “if you develop the rural areas, you develop the state.”