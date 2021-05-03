The Nigerian Guild of Editors has commended the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for the number of quality road projects being executed in Aba, the commercial nerve cente of the state and other places.

Speaking after being conducted round some of the governor’s completed and on going projects by the Commissioner for Works, Dr Bob Ogu in company of his Information counterpart, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, members of the Guild expressed surprise at the quality and number of roads done by the administration within, and those leading to the state’s commercial nerve centre.

They urged the governor not to rest on his oars but continue his urban renewal and rural access programmes which they said were already turning around the face of the state for better.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ogu, told the editors that Osisioma flyover in Aba, will likely be completed before May 29, while work will continue to reconstruct the adjoining roads leading through the interchange.

He said the flyover was being done in line with global standard as he affirmed that most of the completed roads and others under construction were done with rigid pavement technology, with a life span of nothing less than 30 years.

At the Ngwa Road project site, Dr. Ogu said plans were in top gear to complete the road before the end of the year, adding that the target of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was to link up all the major economic hubs in Aba with a good road network.

Some of the roads visited include the newly reconstructed Aba-Owerri Road, Immaculate Avenue, ABSUTH Road, MCC, SAMEK, Eziukwu, Osusu Road, Milverton and all its adjoining roads.

Others are the newly completed and reconstructed Osokwa-Aro-Umuejie-Omoba Road, Ngwa Road, Emelogu, Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Ehere, Umuola, Ukaegbu, Obikabia and the Enyimba automated shoe factory.