Romanus Okoye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has asked governors that have declared lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 to educate security agents and ensure they did not disturb newspaper distribution vans.

The Guild said it was worried that some security agents, might not have the requisite knowledge about the operations of media houses, and may find it difficult to determine the categories of print and electronic staff who cannot work from home.

President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, made the call in a statement yesterday, against the backdrop of Sunday’s harassment of some drivers of newspaper distribution vans by security personnel.

It also said Nigeria cannot afford a total lockdown and appealed that people should be allowed to move within their neighbourhoods to access pharmacies, fuel stations and other basic needs.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors strongly condemns the harassment on Sunday, of drivers of newspaper distribution vans by overzealous security agents in some states. It should be noted that the media is a strategic partner in national affairs, with the Constitutional mandate of providing information to the populace. The body of Editors hereby restates that media personnel are rendering essential services and Journalists should be commended for carrying out their Constitutional mandate of sourcing stories and monitoring compliance with government directives in the midst of the COVID-19pandemic ravaging the world, instead of being harassed.”

NGE urged journalist to always carry their means of identification as they go about to avoid harassment.

“We urge all journalists and other personnel on essential services to adhere strictly to the prescribed precautionary measures against COVID-19 and continue to stay safe in the course of their duties”, the NGE said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, has advised journalists and other media staff in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarification in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

Mohammed said the clarification became necessary going by the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the period.

“He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic,” Adeyemi stated.