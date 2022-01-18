Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has slated its town hall meeting for the North-West for tomorrow at the Tahir Guest Palace (Hotel), Kano.

The NGE, late last year, announced its plans to hold town hall meetings across the six geo-political zones, and kicked off in the South-West zone in November last year, in Lagos.

With a theme: “Agenda Setting for Sustainable Democratic Culture’’, the main objective of the meeting, which is being supported by the US Embassy in Nigeria, is to assess the media performance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy – citizens’ verdict and outlining media agenda for the future.

The guild, in a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, said the meeting would provide a platform for the media’s stakeholders to remind editors and other media managers of the sacred duties they are tasked to perform by the constitution on behalf of the citizens.

Drawing abundant instances from democracies around the world, the statement added that the meeting, will be taken across the six geo-political zones of the country, with aim of instilling in the editors the need to perform their duties with the highest form of professional standards and sense of responsibility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The town hall meeting will provide a platform for media stakeholders to undertake self-scrutiny and also begin a robust conversation on a framework for media regulation, which will not only have their buy-in but also advance the standard for media practice in Nigeria thereby reducing, if not eliminate, incidents of sub-standard and unprofessional reportage in the Nigerian media.

“Such robust conversations and hopefully, eventual adoption of self-regulatory framework could also have a regional spin-off whereby countries within the region, and indeed Africa, could be encouraged to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian example, as was the case with the adoption of a Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria subsequently having a positive spin-off in Ghana,” the NGE said.

Those invited to the meeting, which would be followed by a two-day capacity building for 50 editors in the zone, are the revered Emir of Kano, traditional/religious leaders, leading pro-democracy/human rights activists in the zone, renowned scholars from the academic community, pro-media rights groups, students from different higher institutions, faith groups, and the media.