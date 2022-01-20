From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Access to accurate, unbiased information are critical to democracy as they ensure that citizens make responsible and informed choices rather than act out of ignorance or misinformation and ensures that elected representatives uphold the oath of their office and carry out the wishes of those who elected them.

The United States Mission spokesperson in Nigeria, Jeanne Clark made the observation at the North-West Town Hall meeting of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Kano, where she confessed that getting things done in a democracy is not always easy.

She explained that democracy’s greatest strength lies is its ability to improve upon and reinvent itself, adding that when the citizenry’s belief, good governance and elections are restored, the people would want to be a part of the system and defend it.

She said the United States looks forward to strengthening global partners to fight for increased transparency and accountability. She also indicated her government’s plans to renew actions and commitments in areas such as bolstering free and independent media, fighting corruption, defending free and fair elections, strengthening civic and political leadership of women, girl and marginalised community members as well as harnessing technology for democratic renewal.

Kano State Commissioner for Information and former president of the guild, Muhammad Garba, tasked the current leadership of the Guild to revisit the media enhancement bill that was promoted during his tenure adding that the proposal has the capacity to address most of the current challenges affecting the industry, today.

He also enjoined the media to improve on issues of professionalism as well as curtail the practice of commercialising political reports and contents ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kamilu Fagge, professor of Political Science, Bayero University Kano, who delivered the lead paper, reflected on the role of the media in Nigeria, insisting that the media has been a critical factor in institutionalising and consolidating democracy in Nigeria.