Edmark City Development Company Limited has marked a significant milestone in its unrelenting efforts to create and build a space for a happy community in Nigeria with the Grand Breaking Ceremony of Edmark City; Nigeria’s first ever block-chain fuelled smarty city development.

At the formal announcement of the event held at Edmark Podium, Ikeja several key stakeholders spoke extensively about this new milestone which yearns to be one of a kind amidst outstanding structures in Lagos.

Some of the dignitaries spotted at the event are; Kehinde Osinaike – GM Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Dr. Idris Salako, Mr. Osifuye Adesanya Olufunmilayo.

The construction of the edifice has commenced and its opportune to give everyone a place to work, live, play and shop.

This investment project is in part, Edmark Group of Companies’ opportunity to re-invest the Nairas from their multi-level marketing (MLM) business under the umbrella of Edmark International (Nigeria).

The company envisions Edmark City as the first iconic Smart City and blockchain-powered real estate in Africa.

“Cities are becoming smarter and will continue to do so in the coming years. As we embrace modernisation, Smart City developments and technology can result in better living by improving safety, health and the environment, reducing costs and boosting the economy”, explains the company’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. Sam Low Ban Chai.

Continuing his vision of Edmark’s intention in Nigeria, Mr. Low shared, “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and products that promoted healthy holistic well-being. As a mean to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructure development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here in Nigeria.”

