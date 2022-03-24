By Merit Ibe

To boost the economy through employment generation, Edmark City Development Company has commenced a multi- billion naira smart city project investment.

The investment project would generate revenue to transform the economy, “as we embrace modernisation, Smart City developments and technology that would result to a better living condition by improving safety, health and the environment.”

Chief Operating Officer, Edmark City Development Company, Nigeria, Mr Bien Wapanio, urged government and the private sector to invest in the project , a luxury smart city in the heart of Lagos, aimed at reducing housing challenge and also tackle unemployment rate in the country.

Wapanio, who made the call during the official launch of Edmark City luxury apartment, noted that the city project is driven by a high sense of growth and development to the housing sector and the Nigerian economy.

Also, he said the firm has awarded the superstructure contract for the entire project to Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd.

“The iconic City located at Lagos Epe Express Road by 3rd roundabout, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, Nigeria, is expected to be completed by 2024. The property stands in a prime location and prestigious address making it a great investment towards a more modern, serene and conducive lifestyle.With urbanisation rates, climbing globally pressure is mounting to make cities more efficient,using tech and innovation to manage the challenge of urban sustainability”.

Wapanio, explained that “Edmark city was designed and shaped to create a modern and sustainable urban environment for people to shop, work, live, play at the heart of a growing city of Lekki. “The City is in line with Lagos State Government’s vision to become a mega hub city. It will be the first iconic smart city and block chain-powered real estate in Africa. The property offers a one-stop-shop luxury living at an affordable price. This will be everyone’s most comfortable home – away from the traffic jam, mall living experience, and 24/7 security and electrical power.”

The chairman and CEO of Edmark International, Mr Sam Low Ban Chai in his address said; “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and healthy living products.

Ban Chai noted that as a means to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructural development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here.”

The property consultant of Edmark City said, Barr. Donald Anih, said the City will create more jobs for our youths,as well as provide an empowering environment that truly compliments a desired modern lifestyle.

Anih added that with its physical and digital enhancement, the Iconic city would be able to provide better living and business environment that will create more jobs to tackle poverty, diseases and want in the country.

He stated that the project when completed would be an iconic upscale high rise, residential commercial cluster which entails land development and massive building construction,similar to the smart city adoption in Barcelona, London and Dubai, Edmark City will definitely put Nigeria on the map, and will offer various attractive investment opportunities for both foreign and local individuals and businesses.

Moreso, the CEO of Al Mansour Engineering and Contracting Ltd, Mr. Wael Mansour said the way we live today must contribute towards the robust growth of economies.

Mansour added that communities around us are evolving and more sophisticated in their business and lifestyle needs,that is why Edmark city is high rise residential commercial condominium clusters that entails land development and massive building construction.

He added that the City offers features and amenities intended to create bespoke experiences worth talking about.