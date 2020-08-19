Edniesal Consulting Limited, enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, has announced the maiden edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in Nigeria.

Each year, the CIO Awards will recognize outstanding professionals and organisations who have, during the year under review, delivered business value to their organisation and the industry at large through the innovative use of technology.

At a press conference recently held in Lagos, the CEO of Edniesal Consulting, Abiola Laseinde, disclosed that the CIO Awards was created to serve as a mark of individual and enterprise excellence in Nigeria.

“CIOs have overtime been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organisations while also being at the forefront of decision making and strategic change. This class of business leaders are hardly visible nor celebrated in most organisations, but now their role has increased in importance over time as they evolve from information to innovation and leading the digital transformation initiatives. In some companies, depending on the organisational culture, they are asked to wear multiple hats of business strategists and change leaders.

It is, therefore, our commitment to recognise individual and enterprise excellence in innovation and technology across different sectors. It is indeed the celebration of the individuals and talented teams behind business transformations across different sectors in Nigeria.” Laseinde said.

The inaugural CIO Awards is open to top technology leaders within an organisation who have the overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company and will be held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel Lagos, on November 26, 2020.