From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Elders of Ubiaza Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, on Monday, alleged that one person has been reportedly killed and three others sustained gunshot injuries following the resurgence of activities of the banned Community Development Association (CDA) in their community.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the acting Odionwere of the community, Pa Joe Osaheni, said trouble started ever since the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, placed a ban on the activities of the CDAs in the various communities.

Pa Osaheni who gave the name of the dead person as Isaac Onoriode said his body is still lying in the morgue while the three others are receiving treatment for gun wounds.

He alleged that one Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho (aka Crisis General), mastermind the invasion that has led to the destruction of their property worth millions of naira and their ‘Ogua-edion’, forcing them (elders of the community) to flee the community.

“The elders and some of the indigenes of Ubiaza Community have run away from home following the marauding gang led by Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho (aka Crisis General) orchestrated by him to invade and destroy property worth millions of naira and Ogua-edion of the community for the sake to take over, sell and take control of the land of Ubiaza Community with impunity at the expense of the people”, he said.

The acting Odionwere appealed to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, and the Director of DSS to come to their rescue before more lives are lost in the community.

Responding to the allegation, Osagiede Uhunmwangho, said he is neither from the community nor reside there.

He said he has no knowledge of what they are talking about, noting that they are bent on tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, said yesterday that he is yet to be briefed about the activities currently going on at the said community.

