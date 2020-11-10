Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two conflicting accounts have trailed the attack on Igueben Police Station in Edo State, where two policemen, an Inspector and Constable, were allegedly killed.

Unspecified other policemen were said to have been injured in the attack which reportedly occurred at about 8 pm Monday night.

The attackers were said to have thrown dynamite into‎ the station before gaining access into the armoury, where they allegedly carted away arms and ammunition.

The incident reportedly sparked a protest in the community, with the youths alleging that it was carried out by external invaders and called on the government to investigate it.

An official statement by the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP) reports that: “On November 9, 2020, at about 19:30 hrs, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the Police Station at Igueben. Immediately, the Police personnel mobilised to repel them.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspected armed robbers was shot dead, two policemen were wounded and they were taken to the hospital. One motorcycle, suspected to belong to the robbers was confiscated by the police.

“No police was killed in the attack.

“The police are doing their best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state capital. As I speak, normalcy has returned to that part of the town.”