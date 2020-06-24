Godwin Tsa Abuja

The controversy trailing the build-up to the party primaries in the scheduled governorship election in Edo state has taken another dimension with two political parties fighting over the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as venue for their primaries.

If not quickly resolved by respective authorities, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will all conduct their primaries at the stadium on the same date.

Already, the Action Alliance has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of this development and has equally called on the PDP to shift it’s primaries to another date.

The AA had initially notify INEC on May 28 about it’s intention to hold it’s primary on June 25 to 26, at Ogbemus Hotel and Suit, but later changed to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in compliance with the Edo state government laws and the extant COVID-19 regulations in the state which stipulates that all primaries must hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman INEC dated June 17, but received on June 18, with the title “Re: Notice of Action Alliance Edo State Governorship Primary Election”, the party drew the attention of the commission to the change of venue from Ogbemus Hotel and Suit, No.2 Nosa Ekhator Lane, off Upper Sokponba Road Benin City, Edo state to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

The later which was signed by Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and Amb. Suleiman Abdulrasheed, National Chairman and Secretary respectively, cited the Edo state laws as it relates to COVID-19 as reasons for the change of venue.

The letter reads; ” Due to the circumstances beyond our control, Edo State Government laws and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulations in the state “Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May, 2020 (gazetted vide gazette No. 20 vol. II)”.

“We write to notify you of our change of venue for our primary election in Edo earlier scheduled to hold on June 25 and 26, 2020, at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium by 10am prompt, we regret any inconveniences this change of venue might cause the commission.”

Meanwhile, the Action Alliance has asked the PDP to shift it’s own primaries to another date to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of PDP by it’s counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), dated June 23, 2020, the party noted that given the political realities, it will be very unhealthy for the two parties to hold their primaries on the same day and venue.

The letter titled ” Re: Your purported fixing of your Edo state gubernatorial primaries for the 25th of June at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin City: Notice of the holding of A.A Governorship primaries on the same date and venue” reads in part:

“I am instructed by my client that on the 28th day of May 2020, it wrote to INEC informing the Commission of it’s intention of holding it’s gubernatorial primaries for Edo state on the 25th and 26th days of June at Ogbemus Hotel and Suites, No.2 Ekihator lane off Upper Sokponba Road Benin City, Edo state at 10am.

“INEC approved the date and included same in it’s time-table for the primaries. PDP was given the 19th to 20th June 2020 as it requested.

“The Edo state government has now made a new set of regulations in the light of the present COVID-19 pandemic which stipulates that all primaries must be hold at the Sam Ogbemudia stadium Benin City and with the prior consent and approval of the state government. Consequent upon this new reality, my clients applied to the Effect state government for it’s permission to use the stadium for it’s governorship primaries on the 25th and 26th June 2020.

“Following this approval, the Action Alliance now wrote another letter to INEC informing it of the change of venue.

“You can therefore imagine my client consternation and worry when the PDP announced that it had rescheduled it’s own primaries to the 25th and 26th day of June 2020 at the same Sam Ogbemudia stadium Benin City, Edo state Capital.

“The essence of this letter is to protest this development as it shall neither augur well for our anti COVID-19 measures nor safety if two parties are allowed to hold governorship primaries on the same day and date in the same venue and town. We therefore most respectfully urge that you shift your own primaries to another date since by the regulations only the stadium shall be used for primaries in Edo state and we cannot afford to risk a breakdown of law and order.”