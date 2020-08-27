As the fever of the Edo 2020 elections holding September 19 grips Edo State, African Democratic Congress (ADC) is leaving no stone unturned in assuring it is victorious as the party’s National Executive Council, led by the party’s chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu

has stormed the heartbeat of Nigeria in order to drum up support for its candidate, Mabel Oboh and her running mate, Dr. Edokpayi.

According to a statement signed by the secretary of ADC Edo State chapter, Charles Imuetiyen, the NEC along side its national chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, Mabel Oboh, its National Secretary, Alhaji Sahid Baba, the Lagos State chairman, Hon. Olayiwola Abisoye and other state chairmen of the party will pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin amongst a host of other activities drawn up to drum up support for Oboh’s candidacy.

The statement read: “As you very well know, ADC is the party to beat in Edo State and that is because of its people friendly manifesto which seeks to empower the long suffering people of Edo State and liberate them from tyranny and oppression. As I speak to you, the National Executive Council of ADC, led by its chairman is set to storm Edo State to drum up support for Mabel Oboh’s campaign. ADC is a party that understands and respects traditional institutions and so, the party shall pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin and other traditional rulers in the state. ADC is a grassroots party and we are determined to clinch the governorship ticket and usher in a new era in The Heartbeat of Nigeria.”

An accomplished businessman, Oboh is a Nollywood veteran, a broadcaster, philanthropist and has garnered experience working with multi nationals including the UN. She emerged the party’s flag bearer after Benjamin Akhigbe stepped down as the party’s guber candidate on July 13.

Running on a manifesto of transformation, Mabel Oboh has promised to create jobs, build infrastructure and invest massively in agriculture, tourism including the health sector and ICT. She has also promised to set up empowerment schemes for women and youths of Edo State.