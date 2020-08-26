Tony Ogaga, Lagos

Mabel Oboh, the African Democratic Congress’ (ADC’s) candidate in the Edo governorship election holding September 19, has described as false and misleading reports that some members of the ADC in Edo State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking through her spokesman, John Anyaebe, Oboh called on the general public to ignore the reports, suggesting they are fabrications by disgruntled elements who were recently flushed out of the party for anti-party activities.

‘Let me use this opportunity to state that the report making the rounds that a faction of ADC in Edo State has defected to the APC is false. ADC remains united behind its gubernatorial candidate, Mabel Oboh and her running mate, Dr Edokpayi. They are the flag bearers of the party for the Edo 2020 elections,’ the candidate’s statement read.

Distancing ADC from the reports Anyaebe continued: ‘We heard that a sacked caretaker committee chairman of the ADC, Christopher Inegbedion has decamped to another party. That has nothing to do with Mabel Oboh’s campaign and ADC, Edo State chapter as a whole. Let me use this opportunity to state that the sacked chairman in question is no longer a member of ADC. He was suspended on the 15th of August 2020, by the NWC of ADC for anti-party activities. Mabel Oboh and ADC in Edo State have stated time again that the party in Edo State will not collapse its structures or merge with any party. This is a product of pure mischief designed to mislead and hoodwink the Edo people. ADC remains the credible alternative party which has as its hallmark integrity. It is shameful that ADC was infiltrated by another party. The action was motivated by poverty, lack of morality and low self-esteem.’

Anyaebe called on all political parties in Edo State to steer clear of the disgruntled elements.

He admonished ‘any persons or party trying to reach a monetary settlement with these elements does so at their own risk. It should be noted that ADC is a party that upholds discipline and very high moral standards. The ADC DNA of integrity, selfless service and inclusiveness among others is what makes the party outstanding. Mabel Oboh and her running mate, Dr Edokpayi, are the only credible candidates running in the elections and when ADC finally wins on September 19, the party will stem the crises in Edo State and deliver the people from the present state of fear and uncertainty.’