By Tony Ogaga

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress’ (ADC’s) gubernatorial candidate in the Edo 2020 elections holding September 19 has described as false and misleading, rumours making the rounds that some members of her party in Edo State have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking through her spokesman, John Anyaebe, Oboh called on the general public to ignore the rumours as they were mere fabrications by disgruntled elements who were recently flushed out of the party for anti-party activities hence are hell bent on creating discord and mischief by misleading the Edo people.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that the recent rumours making the rounds that a faction of ADC in Edo State has defected to the APC is false. ADC remains united behind its gubernatorial candidate, Mabel Oboh and her running mate, Dr. Edokpayi. They are the flag bearers of the party for the Edo 2020 elections.

Distancing ADC from the rumours Anyaebe continued: “We heard that a recently sacked member of the ADC has decamped to another party. That has nothing to do with Mabel Oboh’s campaign and ADC Edo State Chapter as a whole. Let me use this opportunity to state that the sacked fellow in question was suspended on the 15th of August, 2020 by the NWC of ADC for anti party activities. Mabel Oboh and ADC in Edo State have stated time again that the party in Edo State will not collapse its structures or merge with any party. This is a product of pure mischief designed to mislead and hoodwink the Edo people. ADC remains the credible alternative party which has as its hallmark integrity. It is shameful that ADC was infiltrated by another party. I can assure you that the action was motivated by poverty, lack of morality and low self esteem.”

Noting that this was the reason ADC was doing all within its capacity to clinch the governorship ticket and change the Edo narrative, Anyaebe called on all political parties in Edo State to steer clear off the disgruntled elements.

He admonished: “Any person or party trying to reach monetry settlement with these elements for political reasons does so at their own risk. It should be noted that ADC is a party that upholds discipline and very high moral standards. The ADC DNA of integrity, selfless service and inclusiveness among others is what makes the party outstanding. Mabel Oboh and her running mate, Dr. Edokpayi are the only credible candidates running in the elections and when ADC finally wins on September 19, the party will stem the crises in Edo State and deliver the people from the present State of fear and uncertainty,” Anyaebe concluded.