Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has lost his Local Government Area to governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, polled a total vote of 10,458 while governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP had 13,445.

Details later…